You won't believe what Badshah said to Aditya on Indian Idol 15!

This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 15, is set to ignite the stage with its electrifying "Grand Musical Explosion" episode. The esteemed judges, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah, have carefully selected the Top 15 contestants who have impressed everyone with their exceptional talent and performances. This week, the contestants will receive special support from industry stalwarts to bolster their spirit and cheer them on as the countdown to finding India’s next singing sensation begins, How will Aditya respond to Badshah's comment?

The evening was filled with electrifying moments until an awkward moment overshadowed the otherwise stellar performances. Host Aditya Narayan introduced popular rapper Badshah to the legendary singer Usha Mangeshkar, one of the special guests on the show, and casually asked if she recognized him. To the surprise of everyone present, Usha Mangeshkar expressed unfamiliarity with him, leaving Badshah visibly caught off guard.

The moment grew even more uncomfortable when Aditya, son of the renowned singer Udit Narayan, asked her if she recognized him. Surprisingly, she again replied that she did not. A quizzical Aditya tried to keep the situation light-hearted, but Badshah responded laughingly, saying, “Mera toh banta hai Aditya, tumhein toh jaankar bhi mana kar diya.”

