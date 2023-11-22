College veterans make Chai with Churchians sweeter

Students from batches 1966 to 1973 came together at their alma mater Christ Church College to relive school days. The day coincided with 400th Chai with Churchians meet, initiated by Old Christ Churchians Association (OCCA), which was started on December 25, 2015. Ex students from 1966-73 batch of Christ Church College at the church.(Deep Saxena)

“It was a very special moment that our respected seniors, along with current principal RK Chattree, did the honours of the cake-cutting ceremony,” says OCCA’s senior member Kaiser Raza of 1990 batch.

Ex students from 1966-73 batch of Christ Church College at the campus(HT Photo)

The tradition of Chai with Churchians was started for the former students of college. “Every Sunday we students come other on the campus and meet over tea and snacks. Since 2015 we have been meeting every Sunday and during pandemic lockdowns we kept the tradition alive by meeting online,” tells Vishal Singh, also a 1990 batch ex-student.

Col Fasih Ahmed, a 1972-passout, says, “It was great nostalgia to visit our church where during our junior classes we used to have our assembly. The church has become old and needs serious renovation but still it’s so beautiful and has such heritage value.”

Same batch pass out, Sharat Pradhan tells us that 40 past pupils from their time gathered for the celebrations. “We have people coming from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and other cities on short notice. After our day outing on the campus, we went for lunch and in the evening, we organised a musical get-together at MB Club,” he adds.

A group of girl students from the Batch of 2019 too joined the celebration on the campus. “We are pursuing higher studies and our group became a part of this initiative. It was great to meet such senior students and visit the place where we were studying just a few years back,” says Rida Arif who was there with Rida Hasan Siddiqui, Soumya Arora, Kawaljeet Kaur, Uzma Khatoon and Vaishnavi Saxena.

