Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Christmas with a freezing dip in -20°C water; video goes viral

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took his winter vacation to a whole new level during his Christmas getaway in Finland's Lapland region. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, known for pushing his limits on and off the field, posted an eye-catching video of himself braving a frigid, minus-20-degree temperature as he took an icy dip in a pool surrounded by snow. Accompanied by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children, Ronaldo ventured to Lapland for a festive family holiday, even meeting Santa Claus. Cristiano Ronaldo shared a short video of his adventure in Finland.

Ronaldo shared a 10-minute video of the experience on his YouTube channel, where he documented the magical moments with his family. However, despite the snowy allure of the region, the football legend seemed to pass on skiing and instead focused on other adventurous activities. Wishing his followers—especially his massive 645 million Instagram fans—a Merry Christmas in Spanish, he added a personal touch to his holiday message.

In a short video clip posted on social media platforms including Instagram and X, Ronaldo appeared eager to dive into the icy waters. With his family cheering him on, he laughed and said, "Guys, look at this experience—freezing, minus 20 degrees. Now, what I have in front of me, cold, minus 2. I'm going to try a little bit."

As he submerged himself in the chilling water, a voice asked him to move his muscles down, prompting Ronaldo to question, "How deep is the ladder?" The answer? "Two meters." Ronaldo, unfazed by the extreme conditions, remained calm in the water, even as onlookers marveled at his resilience.

The internet couldn’t help but react to the bold moment. Many netizens jokingly referred to Ronaldo as the ‘Cold Man'.

As the football world continues to follow Ronaldo’s life off the pitch, let’s take a look at his impressive stats for the current season with Al Nassr and Portugal. In the 2024/25 season, Ronaldo has continued to showcase his unmatched skills, scoring 16 goals and providing 5 assists for his club. On the international stage with Portugal, Ronaldo has maintained his prolific form, netting 8 goals and delivering 3 assists in the UEFA Euro qualifiers. His dedication to fitness and performance shows no signs of slowing down, even as he embraces new challenges during the off-season.