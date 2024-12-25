Menu Explore
D Gukesh: If I can inspire people to take up chess or play a small part in its growth, that’s something I’m proud of

ByKriti Shukla
Dec 25, 2024 02:10 PM IST

Gukesh Dommaraju talks about his journey and what's next for him

At just 18, Gukesh Dommaraju has made history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game in Singapore. The victory makes him only the second Indian to claim this prestigious title. In a chat with us, Gukesh opened up about sudden fame, and what's next.

At just 18, Gukesh Dommaraju has made history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game in Singapore.
At just 18, Gukesh Dommaraju has made history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game in Singapore.

“When I realized I was winning, I felt great and quite excited,” Gukesh said, recalling the winning moment. “It was a significant moment for me, but I know I still have a lot to improve. I’m just trying my best to reach my full potential.”

Life after the championship has brought new challenges, including adapting to the global spotlight. "Chess players are used to quiet and focused environments, so this is definitely a change,” he admitted. “But I see it as a privilege. If I can inspire people to take up chess or play a small part in its growth, that’s something I’m proud of.”

Being compared to legends like Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand is both an honour and a responsibility for Gukesh. “I think I still have a long way to go. My focus is on improving and reaching my full potential," he shared.

While the life of a chess champion demands sacrifices, Gukesh has found balance. “I think some freedom is sacrificed when you’re training at home, but the pros outweigh the cons. I still manage to meet friends and hang out, so I don’t feel like I’m missing out too much,” he said. Looking ahead, he added, “I have bigger goals, and I think there’s a lot more to come. There’s not much pressure to stay where I am but to keep going forward.”

When asked about celebrating his historic victory, Gukesh shared a personal moment. “I had ice cream after a long time. It was a simple way to enjoy the moment,” he said.

