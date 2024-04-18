Add a water fountain to your home for a natural relaxation therapy

Had a long, tiring day? How about settling down on the sofa at home, shutting your eyes and just listening to the gentle trickle and babble of falling water? You don't need to be at a fancy resort to unwind this way. Just create your own zen fountain at home.

Water fountains make for eye-catching décor and add a soothing touch to any space (Shutterstock)

The flowing water makes for a soothing sound(Shutterstock)



On this popular home décor segment, Harsha Murarka, interior stylist at Armonia, shares, “The best part about water fountains is that they effortlessly elevate the interiors of the home in different ways as it is is a visual focal point. It is also believed that flowing water brings about a positive energy flow inside a home, fostering the feeling of abundance. The sound of the water also instantly reduces stress and induces relaxation."

If you're looking to add one to your home, here are tips.

Different ways to incorporate water fountains at home:

There are various styles and placement options to consider when integrating water fountains into your home:

Indoor fountains can fit into a corner or even sit atop a table or wall (Shutterstock)

Indoor fountains: Indoor fountains are versatile and can fit into your living space from small-sized table-top models to large floor-standing pieces. One can also have a fountain any where from the house entryway to a corner of the living room or even the bedroom. There's also a huge trend to incorporate a water fountain in the lobby at the office.

Wall-mounted fountains: Got a smaller living room area? No sweat. You can go for a wall-mounted fountain. It lends a nice vertical dimension to the area while not cramping on space.

Garden fountains: Beautify the outdoors with a water fountain, too! Go with garden fountains or pondless waterfalls, which make for a serene oasis. They add a rustic touch to the home décor landscape and make for a lovely space for outdoor gatherings and parties or just for your personal retreat.