Cluttercore: The Art Of Creative Chaos

This Gen Z-approved decor trend celebrates organised mess, with spaces filled with memorabilia and knick-knacks that bring alive a smorgasbord of contrasting visual elements. The trend raises a toast to individuality by allowing spaces to tell unique stories. Unlike maximalism, cluttercore prioritises personal joy over thematic cohesion. It explores a playground where people fill their spaces with nostalgia, sentimental objects, and artwork. As of May, #cluttercore surpassed the 100 million mark on TikTok, the platform that is credited with making it go viral. The key requirement is that each item holds personal comfort and meaning to you.

IS CLUTTERCORE ECO-FRIENDLY AND BUDGET-FRIENDLY?

Despite its chaotic name, it is a sustainable practice that doesn’t break the bank. As this aesthetic embraces a wide range of items that are essentially repurposed to attain a sense of personal comfort—from denim cutouts to nostalgic fabric pieces, blankets to old and new artwork and everything in between—cluttercore, by design, is an eco-friendly approach to decorating your space without driving consumerism. The key requirement is that each item holds personal comfort and meaning to you.

IDEAS TO ACE ORGANISED MESS

Begin with the ‘dump all I have and love’ approach with a category of objects you want to showcase, for example, a collection of vintage vinyl records arranged by their colourful album covers, quirky vases, or a wall of coffee bags with artful designs you have collected over the years.

Utilise open shelves to showcase a collection of antique teacups, arrange family photographs on the tops of bookcases, or place decorative candles and figurines on mantlepieces. Arrange books or memorabilia in a visually pleasing manner, alternating vertical and horizontal orientations or organising them by colour.

Cluttercore is not limited to living or bedroom spaces as you can experiment with vintage kitchenware, such as retro mixing bowls, whimsical cookie jars, and antique utensils. Combine vintage finds with modern pieces, such as a vintage armchair with a contemporary coffee table in your living room. The juxtaposition of old and new elements adds character and visual interest to your space.

Inputs by interior designers Chandrika Sahay and Tanbeer Kazi