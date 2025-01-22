Incorporate Indian royal aesthetics and art forms to revamp your space in 2025

Moving into the new year, many of us plan to revamp our home spaces for a breath of fresh air. If you are someone who cherishes and values traditional Indian designs and art, why not incorporate them into your home? Flooring inspired by the greens of Mysore Palace.

The rich and beautiful palace architecture along with age-old art forms have been a pride for India for years and also a source of inspiration for many artists globally.

Take inspiration from these palaces and incorporate the architecture in a modern style for your own home. Not sure where to start? Here are some expert tips to help you reimagine your home's layout.

Palaces and their grandeur

Jharokha-inspired wall decor.

To bring Indian royal aesthetics into a modern home, it’s all about balancing heritage with functionality. “Draw inspiration from laminate collections that are an ode to India's rich art and tradition, starting from regal motifs to architectural elements — like ornate arches and jharokhas as well as designs that showcase India's true sanskriti or our culture as a whole," suggests Manoj Lohia, Director, Merino Industries adding, “Pairing these with intricate Ikkat-inspired patterns in upholstery or decor pieces brings a vibrant and artistic touch, while Chikankari-inspired textures offer subtle elegance through soft, embroidered finishes.”

Inspired by Indian art

Several dying arts of India also hold immense potential for reimagining modern interiors. Traditional crafts like Pichwai painting, Kalamkari, Madhubani art, and Phad painting can be adapted for wall decor or statement pieces.

“My top picks for art-inspired elements can be taken from Pattachitra - a storytelling art form from Odisha and Bengal, Bagru/Sanganeri- a traditional hand-block fabric printing technique from Rajasthan, and Lippan Kaam (Mud and Mirror Art) - a decorative mud-relief work from Gujarat,” shares Tavleen Kaur, Course Lead and Lecturer of Interior Design, AND Academy adding, “Even terracotta pottery which is a clay work known for its rustic charm and kansa craft, traditional bell metalware from Odisha are great options.”

Gajamudra, evoking the majesty of the royal elephant, inspired by architectural extravagance at Maharaja Palaces.

An example of using vintage pieces as decor could be an antique trunk repurposed as a coffee table or an old ladder used as a bookshelf. This approach adds a unique element to a space while being environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Flooring design inspo

Red flooring inspired by the colours of the walls of Maharaja Palaces

Regarding flooring designs, they also lean towards bold yet balanced aesthetics that emphasize texture, sustainability, and cultural resonance.

“The majestic Mehrangarh Fort inspires deep reds, green echoes the lush green pillars of the Amba Palace, Mysore and neutral tones like beige and grey offer versatile foundations for diverse design styles. These tones align with the growing trend of tactile flooring options, such as matte finishes and textured surfaces, which add depth and dimension to spaces,” shares Abhishek Somany, Managing Director and CEO of SOMANY Ceramics.