Kaju katli, dry fruit, ras malai... in wax: The must-have Diwali decor

Forget the calorie counting and the sugar rush, this Diwali, the sweetest indulgence is one you can only look at. The traditional festive glow has taken a delectable turn as mithai-shaped candles become the hottest new trend in home décor and gifting. What started with the classic laddoo shape candles has now blossomed into a full-fledged mithai ki dukaan These artisanal creations are zero-calorie nod to our beloved mithai, and makers say that they can barely keep up with the demand. What started with the classic laddoo shape candles has now blossomed into a full-fledged mithai ki dukaan. As per the makers in the candle business, customers want to get wax replicas of everything from ras malai and kaju katli to dry fruit bowls and even ghewar.

“People go crazy over these, and they are hot-selling during the festive season,” says Srilekha Raha Ghosh, a candle artist from Kolkata who has watched the trend explode. She also says, “They bring home the quintessential sweetness of the festival without any of the guilt, proving that sometimes, the best treat is one that simply lights up your life.”

For many artisans, this is a year-round passion that culminates in the Diwali rush. Saloni Raheja, from Uttar Pradesh, who has been perfecting her craft for over six years for her brand Bath Cuisine, has already churned out over 200 to 300 of the immensely popular ras malai candles this season.