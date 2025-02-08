Kris Jenner's iconic family home featured in Keeping Up With The Kardashians goes up for sale!

American reality TV star Kris Jenner’s iconic California mansion, which witnessed plenty of drama in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, featuring Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is on sale for $13.5 million. Reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians

“I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners,” said Kris in an interview.

The mansion located in Los Angeles features 6-bedroom and 8-bathroom

As per the reports, Kris Jenner and her former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, bought a spacious 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom home in 2010 for $4 million, three years after the debut of their now-ended E! reality series.

The 8,860-square-foot property, constructed in 1998, became one of the central settings for the show, as captured in photographs by Wayne Ford, and remained a key location until the series concluded in June 2021.