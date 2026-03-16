Stick it up: Transform blank walls with this fun DIY hack

Blank walls are getting a creative upgrade, and this clever DIY decor idea proves you don’t need expensive pieces to make a space look stylish. With just a few sticks and a little imagination, you can create a quirky wall display that doubles as a mini organiser. And this viral hack on Instagram by Nirali Shah (nirali.paints) has already grabbed 35.4k likes.

The idea is simple. Start by collecting thin sticks or small branches. They do not have to be perfect or identical. In fact, uneven shapes add character and make the design look more natural. Once you have a bunch, arrange them in a loose criss-cross pattern until it forms an interesting grid. Glue the points where the sticks meet so the structure stays in place.

Next comes the fun part. Paint the sticks in a colour that suits your space. Metallic gold instantly gives the piece a chic, artsy vibe, while white, black or pastel tones can keep it minimal and modern.

After the paint dries, nail the structure onto your wall. Leave a few stick ends slightly raised so they work like tiny hooks. These can hold everyday items such as sunglasses, keychains, necklaces, notes or little keepsakes.