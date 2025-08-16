Upgrade your bathroom on a budget with these 6 tips from interior designers

If the mid-year renovation itch is creeping up and you’re looking for a room to renovate, why not jump into the world of Toilet decoration or toiletscaping? This trend is all about making the commode your throne, literally, by adding decorative pieces like fluffy seat covers, fairy lights, rugs, decor pieces and even journals. While toilet-scaping is all about creating an oasis of calm during a busy day, a recent study by QS Supplies warned against spending too much time on the potty. If the data is to be believed, an average American spends about 49 hours per year or just over two full days, scrolling social media, watching videos, replying to texts or DMs and even taking video calls. With a few tweaks and some hard work, you can DIY the bathroom of your dreams (instagram)

Don't ignore your bathroom during your house renovation, it has potential to look expensive on a budget(Instagram)

So if you’re going to be whiling away so much time in this room, we spoke to design experts to understand how you can be boujee on a budget and create a washroom that makes a statement.

“The key to a truly luxurious washroom isn’t in the amount of money it costs but in thoughtful creation. Not everything luxury requires a complete remodelling as the right styling can make a big difference, too,” says Vatsal Vazir, Head of Design – CCI Projects.

Sculptural fixtures that double as art

Choose your faucets, or basin fixtures and think out of the box in terms of form that you will use. Choose brushed bronze, unlacquered brass or matte black options so that the entire thing looks exotic and purposeful. These aren’t just taps, they are statement makers, which can enhance a gallery-like class to your vanity at much cheaper rates as compared to the money you would spend making other large-scale alterations.

Kendal Jenner poses in a washroom that has wallpapered walls (Instagram)

Use fabric or wall panels to drape the walls

The possibilities with walls are infinite when it comes to adding character, and you can do no better when it comes to bespoke luxury material than fabric or panelling. You may want to paint or paper the walls with moisture-proof looking paper that resembles fabrics, or you can have modern wood or fluted panelling in rich saturated colours. The two choices lead to a sensory, enclosed impression, similar to that of a luxury boutique hotel in Paris or in Milan. This layering of textures immediately makes even the tiniest powder room feel intimate, custom, and pricey.

Go monochromatic with matte materials

A black and white colour scheme is classic in a way that is extended by a proper implementation. Choose something dark and sumptuous, such as forest green, slate grey or even inky indigo to paint walls, floors and cabinetry. The point is to get over matte finishes that absorb light prettily and provide a velvety soft-focus effect. This method allows creating the atmosphere of quiet luxury and making the room look coherent and peaceful, even without the expensive materials.

With mood lighting and a touch of marble, you can turn your bathroom into an oasis (instagram)

On the other hand, Sandeep Jain, Director, Arkade Developers, feels that “For a luxurious washroom, using the right lighting, making clever material choices, and with a few intentional accessories, you can create a beautiful washroom that makes a statement every time someone steps in cause true elegance lies in the details.”

Take inspo from Kylie Jenner on how mood lighting can make your room boujee (Instagram)

Light it like a spa

Lighting plays a transformative role in any room, and in a washroom, it’s everything. Instead of relying on a single harsh ceiling light, layer your lighting for a softer, more ambient glow.

Try backlit mirrors for a sleek touch, wall-washing sconces for mood lighting, or hidden LED strips under floating shelves or vanities. Install dimmer switches so you can control the vibe from energising in the morning to relaxing in the evening. This small tweak not only boosts functionality but instantly adds a sense of serenity and luxury.

Actor Syndey Sweeney's bathroom is designed with marble all over (Instagram)

Choose natural stone without going full marble

Natural stone textures bring an immediate sense of richness and warmth, but you don’t need to go all-in on expensive marble. Instead, explore more affordable (and unique) options like travertine, soapstone, or even alabaster-inspired composites. Use them sparingly and strategically as a carved washbasin, a floating shelf, or even stone-look porcelain tiles. These elements create a subtle, sophisticated charm that feels tailor-made, without a tailor-made price tag.

Bring in style and storage with wicker

Never underestimate the power of good storage, especially when it looks this good. Wicker baskets are a simple and stylish way to organise your washroom while adding a natural, earthy vibe.

Place them under the basin to store towels, toiletries, or even laundry. Mix and match different sizes for visual interest. Opt for lidded versions to keep things tidy. It’s a budget-friendly, décor-savvy way to add warmth and function to your space.