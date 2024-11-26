Demure, manifest, enshittification: How every 2024 ‘Word of the Year’ has been yassified by Gen Z

As 2024 progresses, it’s impossible to ignore the growing influence of Gen Z on language and culture. The latest trend? The yassification of the Word of the Year. While these words are often chosen for their cultural relevance, in recent years, they’ve been imbued with a unique Gen Z twist — one that brings a sense of empowerment, irony, and sometimes, a touch of humour. Have 2024's 'Word of the Year' been yassified?

Dictionary.com's Word of The Year — Demure

One of the standout words of 2024, according to Dictionary.com, is “demure”. Historically, “demure” referred to shyness and modesty, often seen as a reserved or modest characteristic. However, in the context of the Gen Z yassification, “demure” has taken on an entirely new meaning.

The viral phrase “very demure, very mindful” made waves on TikTok, thanks to creator Jools Lebron. In August, Lebron's videos on how to be “demure” in everyday situations — whether at the airport, at the grocery store, or at the workplace — sparked a trend that spread like wildfire. With over 54 million views on her TikTok about acting “demure and modest” in a job interview, the phrase became synonymous with a specific type of effortlessly cool presence.

As a result, Dictionary.com noted a 200 times increase in searches for “demure” and a staggering 1200% increase online. The yassification here isn’t just in the word itself — it’s in the way the word has been taken from a quiet, reserved term to a badge of honour for modern influencers.

Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year — Manifest

Similarly, in a striking shift from past years, Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year for 2024 is “manifest”. Unlike the word’s historical associations with simply making something clear or obvious, the word now carries a weighty, aspirational meaning thanks to wellness trends and celebrity endorsements. From singers like Dua Lipa to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, the idea of manifesting success has taken off in a big way.

The wellness trend, which advocates for focusing on positive thinking to manifest one’s desires, found its moment in 2024. According to Wendalyn Nichols, publishing manager at Cambridge Dictionary, the word experienced a notable increase in searches and was widely used across all types of media, cementing its place as the word of the year. The rise of manifestation is more than a passing fad — it reflects a global, cultural shift toward self-empowerment, control, and mindfulness.

Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year — Enshittification

But it’s not all positive energy and aspirational words in 2024. Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year offers a cynical yet relatable term that perfectly encapsulates the Gen Z mindset toward exploitative tech and the deterioration of once-beloved digital services: “enshittification”.

Coined by author Cory Doctorow in 2022, the word describes the gradual deterioration of a service or product due to profit-seeking and quality reduction. In the context of social media platforms, where trolls, extremists, and low-quality content have taken over, “enshittification” resonates with users who feel the platforms they once loved have become overwhelmed by poor user experiences and exploitative practices.

The Macquarie Dictionary's choice of “enshittification” may seem understandably jarring, but it speaks to a larger frustration with the way big tech companies have increasingly prioritised profit over quality. As Doctorow describes, “We’re all living through the enshittocene, a great enshittening, in which the services that matter to us, that we rely on, are turning into giant piles of shit.” This word reflects the Gen Z frustration with the state of the digital world, making it a fitting term for 2024.

The yassification of language

What’s clear from these three words — “demure,” “manifest,” and “enshittification” — is how language has evolved in response to the digital age, with Gen Z leading the charge and their influence on language is undeniable. In a way, these words have been “yassified” — infused with new life, bold new meanings, and a certain flair that captures the essence of today’s cultural zeitgeist. What once may have been considered a quaint or neutral term is now shaped by social media trends, viral moments, and the power of a hashtag. It’s no longer just about defining what’s in the dictionary, it’s about reflecting the world we live in, with all its TikTok trends and focus on big tech.

As we continue to witness the rise of language reshaped by Gen Z, one thing’s for sure: the yassification of words will keep us on our toes whether we like it or not.