Dhruv Bandil to Yash Patil: 5 Gen Z designers who are creating art with fashion

Most of us opine that fashion is meant for the rich and snob. If you hail from a tier 3 city or a bourgeoisie, chances are that the fashion uppity might not even considered you at par. But these young lot of designers- Gen Zs are shaking the fashion scene with their creative streak and proving that fashion is meant for all. Designs from Dhruv Bandil, Ashish Karmali and Yash Patil.

1. Kahkasha Sidra, Patna (Bihar)

Model Himanshi Yadav wearing Kahkasha Sidra, stacked bangles from St Erasmus, earrings and nose ring from Surmeyi

After graduating from NIFT in 2022, Kahkasha launched her label in 2023. She has a small studio setup in her hometown Patna, as she wants to work in solitude. "I like to stay away from the hustle and bustle and living in a peaceful place allows me to think more creatively." Sidra doesn't want to be stereotyped like those designers who like to have a reflection of the region they hail from. "My work is drawn by things around the world. I like reading literature and that inspires me," adds the 24-year-old. Kahkasha likes to create artwork with her clothes and they have a touch of whimsy which makes them stand apart. In the age of Instagram, Kahkasha finds it challenging whether to create garments that appeal to the online audience or make clothes that can be worn in real life. "It gets difficult to find a balance," she adds.

2. Dhruv Bandil, Morena (Madhya Pradesh)

Model Angad Bishnoi in Dhruv Bandil and headgear from Cord.

Bandil toys with hyperbolic silhouettes. Post his graduation from NIFT, he joined Manish Arora as an assistant designer. He takes inspiration from everyday objects. From the temple's sculptures in his hometown Morena to paintings. "I have taken a lot of inspiration from Jamini Roy's paintings- which had graphic boldness and ornamental proportions." Dhruv is also a recipient of L’Oréal Professionnel Creative Award-which is a prestigious design graduate award in London.

3. Ashish Karmali, Ramgarh (Jharkhand)

Model Maria Guite in Ashish Karmali and neckpiece from St Erasmus.

Designer Ashish Karmali is a storyteller at heart, weaving the heritage of his hometown, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, into every creation. The ensemble featured in this editorial is inspired by Khovar, a tribal mural tradition that adorns bridal chambers with intricate depiction of flora, fauna and scared motifs. He says, "My hometown has a profound influence on my design journey that shaped my creative sensibilities. I always used to be in awe of my mother's sari draping styles, which also inspired my love for drapes."

4. Somya Loachan, Ranchi (Jharkhand)

Model Devansh in Quarter by Somya Lochan.

Somya Loachan is a textile purist and loves working on indigenous weaves. "I learn and research different Indian textiles and their origin," she says. After finishing her studies from NIFT, Somya worked with Raw Mango and Napa Dori before starting her label Quarter last year. She works with artisans and weavers from Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

5. Yash Patil, Pune (Maharashtra)

Model Himanshi Yadav in That Antiquepiece by Yash Patil.

Yash Patil of That Antiquepiece graduated from NIFT Bengaluru and his designs are a piece of art. He takes inspiration from all kinds of objects. Patil always used to be in awe of the storeroom objects that were no longer in use, from brass utensils to vintage textiles from his grandmother. Yash's designs also draw a lot of inspiration from the Victorian and Edwardian eras. Hailing from Pune, he has created a niche for himself when it comes to wearable art.

Credits

Creative direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photographer: Angus Guite

Hair and makeup: Amita Juneja

Location: Begeterre- A museum themed restaurant