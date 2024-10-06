Divinity meets knowledge at Powai Sharadotsav Festival

One of the key Durga Puja celebrations in the city, Powai Sharadotsav Festival, is known for its cultural events, innovative pandals and Bengali cuisine. This year, making the celebration more purposeful, the Durga Puja celebration, organised by Spandan Foundation, will see a recreation of an ancient Indian university aesthetic. The Puja pandal will look like an ancient library. The celebration will be held in Hiranandani Powai from October 8 to 13. The 2023 Powai Sharadotsav Festival celebration

For their 12th edition this year, the Powai Saradotsav will be highlighting the Golden Age of learning and knowledge sharing in our motherland through their unique and innovative ways. This year Spandan Foundation is recreating an ancient Indian University aesthetics and their Puja Pandal as an ancient library, the treasure trove of knowledge.

Inspired by the prayers of तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय or lead me #FromDarknessToLight, the event will focus on every aspect of victory of light over darkness, good over evil, Shakti over Asur. At Spandan, they believe that true celebration is imbibing the essence of Durga Puja in the society through a purpose and truly wholesome education and unfettered knowledge is the true Shakti, the key to unlock humanity from the clutches of conservative, self-obsessed, tyrannical and immoral demons. As education builds character, educational institutes build culture. Spandan Foundation stand for this cause through Spandan CARES, the philanthropic arm of the Foundation, by providing Education and Learning Support for the under privileged class of the Society.

Spandan’s pandal and idol décor is inspired by the style and architecture of the medieval age. The mandir would be a reconstruction of the inspiring libraries of Nalanda. The entire Puja ground would be decked up in thematic light and would be buzzing with Vedic chants and inspiration music. Roads leading up to the Puja ground would welcome you thru massive gates built in Gupta period style. The traditional styled idol will be decked up in gorgeous silver foil ornaments and decorations.