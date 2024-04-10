Eid table décor ideas: Elevate your celebration with thoughtful centrepieces

Marking the end of Ramzan, Eid al-Fitr, is a joyous occasion for families and friends to come together. The festive spirit is not just limited to delicious food and new clothes, permeating into home décor, particularly the centrepieces of the celebratory meal. Overlook the ordinary and elevate your Eid table with these thoughtfully arranged centrepieces that are visually stunning and have a special meaning, as suggested by Palash Agrawal, founder/director of Vedas Exports. Elevate your home with these centrepiece(Photo: Shutterstock)

Setting the stage

Imagine a luxurious table cloth made of soft, flowing linen. This neutral base provides a perfect canvas for your creative centrepiece. Consider a red lining beneath the linen to add a festivity touch while also symbolising joy and celebration and adding a subtle pop of colour to your home.

Living area centrepiece ideas

Here are some unique centrepieces that will transform your living area into a vibrant Eid gathering space.

1. The bird's nest of prosperity

Weave a story of new beginnings with a charming bird's nest centrepiece. Craft a nest using natural materials like twigs and dried leaves. Place it on a bed of colourful pebbles. Carefully nestle some decorative eggs inside the nest, symbolising fertility and abundance. For a touch of whimsy, tuck in a few small bird figurines as if waiting to take flight.

2. The elephant's blessing of strength and luck

Elephants as centrepieces

The elephant, a symbol of strength, wisdom and good luck, makes a majestic centrepiece. Depending on your preference, you can opt for a beautiful elephant figurine, either illuminated or non-illuminated. Place it on a mirrored platform to create an illusion of a larger presence.

3. The diya's warm glow of spirituality

Add a touch of serenity with a beautifully decorated diya (oil lamp) as your centrepiece. Fill it with aromatic oil and light it to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. Surround the diya with fragrant flowers like jasmine or roses to enhance the sensory experience.

4. Nature's bounty: A fruit platter with a twist

A fruit platter as the centrepiece

Go beyond the ordinary fruit platter and transform it into a centrepiece. Carve a large watermelon or pumpkin into a decorative bowl. Use cookie cutters to create Eid-themed shapes from fruits like apples, oranges and melons. Arrange the fruit artfully within the carved bowl, creating a colourful and healthy centrepiece that doubles as a delightful starter.

The beauty of flowers

Flowers are a timeless symbol of celebration and new beginnings. Try these floral centrepiece options to complement your Eid table.

• The moon and bird silhouette in blooms

A small bird figurine creates a beautiful silhouette

Arrange white roses or lilies on a mirrored base in a crescent moon shape. A small bird figurine amidst the flowers creates a beautiful silhouette against the red lining peeking from beneath the tablecloth.

• The tranquil leaf design

Use large green leaves, such as monstera leaves, as a base. Arrange white or yellow flowers in clusters on top of the leaves, creating a serene and natural look.

• The majestic peacock's display

A peacock-inspired centrepiece

Go bold with a peacock-inspired centrepiece. Use vibrant blue, green, and purple feathers to create a fan-like display. Nestle white or cream-colored flowers, like hydrangeas, in the centre, creating a stunning visual contrast.

Points to remember