Exclusive | Kangana Ranaut's mangalsutra mystery solved; Here's the truth

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s recent spotting videos have left fans wondering and excited! The actor was seen exiting Gaiety Galaxy in hurry on Thursday. Netizens were quick to notice a mangalsutra on her neck , which eventually increased buzz with several people wondering if she has secretly tied the knot! However, we have learnt that this is Kangana’s look from Queen 2, for which she is has started shooting.

A source tells us, “Kangana has started shooting for Queen 2 in Mumbai and she was in Gaiety when she had to rush. She had to visit a dentist and didn’t get any time to change her costume. She is not married, that was just part of her look.”

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The source added, “She had no idea that paparazzi were waiting outside and didn’t have time to explain anything.”

This confirms that Kangana has indeed kickstarted working on Queen 2, which will be the sequel of her hit 2013 film Queen. Interestingly, while Kangana's titular character in the first film didn't get married, clearly in the sequel, she will be seen as a married woman.

The film, which went on floors in April end, is expected to retain theme of independence and self discovery and not be an extension of the previous film’s storyline. Also, unlike the first film which was shot majorly in Paris, this one will be reportedly shot in different cities of India.