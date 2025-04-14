Folk art is having a moment in fashion

Art breathes life into every stitch, with designers finding a muse in paintings to shape their creative vision. A new wave of designers are drawing inspiration from Indian folk art forms like Gond (Madhya Pradesh), Kalamkari (Andhra Pradesh) and Patua Pattachitra (West Bengal). Designer Aarti Vijay Gupta showcased her entire collection as an ode to Bengal's Kalighat and Patua painting.

Mumbai-based designer Aarti Vijay Gupta’s recent collection at London Fashion Week was a nod to Kalighat and Patua paintings. “Traditional artists are often swallowed up in the global conversation, so to be able to spotlight their work feels special. I wanted to rephrase the unbalanced narrative around the representation of Indian art through this collection, using the old to make new,” she says.

Kalamkari, a beloved traditional art form seen in our mother’s sarees, finds new life in designer Gaurav Khanijo’s collection, where he pairs it with modern silhouettes. “We have many takers for traditional hand-painted garments in the market. We use natural dyes to create Kalamkari work on our jackets. This painting style dates back to 3000 BC and is still so relevant,” opines Khanijo.

Jodi Life, founded by friends Gauri Verma and Karuna Laungani, celebrated craft, culture and travel. Their Gond-inspired collection features dynamic Gond motifs of animals set against deep vermilion fabric. “Our culture is a symbol of freedom, sustenance and resilience. A carrier of ancient history and a glimpse into the future. And we are so grateful to be reminding the world and ourselves about the enduring power of Indian craftsmanship,” says co-founder Gauri Verma