Friendship Day Special: Asha Negi - Karan Wahi say they are too similar and understand each other

In the glamorous world of entertainment where equations between people can change overnight, where good opportunities are limited but insecurity is plenty, finding a good friend seems like a treasure. Actors and cast members often come aboard a project, work together for months with proximity forging a deep bond but once the project wraps up, many lose touch or don't meet often, sometimes even for years. Asha Negi and Karan Wahi feel their friendship has lasted as they are not judgmental about things

In such a world where hustle is the name of the game, actors Asha Negi and Karan Wahi are thankful to have found a strong friend in each other.

This Friendship Day (August 4, 2024), they share what makes them tick, what makes them stick and what clicks in their friendship.

Hamare gap kabhi kabhi bahut lambe hote hain

For Karan and Asha, "jab mile tab friendship day hota hai", but it's been a while since they met so they hope they can plan something and meet up on friendship day. He feels lucky and "it is beautiful to have a friend of the opposite sex". "We seldom talk to each other and when one of us feels it has been too long, we call and drop in to meet. We are two people who understand and respect each other's space is what we do," that's how Karan describes his friendship with Asha, who adds, "Hamare gap kabhi kabhi bahut lambe hote hain. We disappear and then we meet as if we met yesterday. That's the essence of our friendship. Maybe that's the reason our friendship has been so long lasting.

In our first meeting, she had a 'iss bande se milna pad raha hai' vibe

Ask them when was the first time they met and Karan's enthusiastic response is, "Mujhe yaad hai!! In 2012, Asha, Rithvik (Dhanjani, actor) and , I - we were going to South Africa for an award show. We were in the same flight and though I knew Rithvik, I saw Asha and she met me as if 'iss bande se milna pad raha hai' vibe. I don't think she even looked at me properly, forget saying a hello. But our proper conversation was during Nach Baliye 6 in 2014. At times, I really don't understand how we became friends." Asha agrees and says, "Logone nahi socha hoga ki hamari friendship itne time tak rahegi. We are good friends but initially, we wouldn't even talk to each other with respect. We were too casual with each other. We had no filter conversation jo bhi nahi hona chaiye. Thodi respect honi chahiye for each other," she quips, adding, "Over the years, their bond grew stronger as did the respect for each other."

We share personal and professional things, well actually we overshare

Karan recalls when the shift in their conversation and attitude came about. "We did the TV show Entertainment Ki Raat in 2017 and were in the same zone, would spend the most time together on set and so we would support each other. Hum ek doosre ko hi promote kar rahe the. We understood each other a lot while working on that show because we both were going through similar phase in life - good and bad- so that's where we bonded more."

Talking about how Karan was in the first few years to him today, Asha shares, "We were like kids initially. Sab masti tha. Today, we are both mature and understand each other, respect each other's space and are there for each other. These things have helped us be such good friends. I am so happy that ours is not like those temporary friendships jo industry mein hoti hain. We share our most personal things, professional and personal ups and downs." Karan butts in, adding, "We overshare, I think."

We are not with each other 24x7 and have our own lives

Asha continues, "We have seen each other in vulnerable situations and been there for each other. I'm glad we are like that with each other . Ours friendship is not just upar upar se, superficial or about just sharing good moments or doing masti. It is not about being an industry friend or being their for partying. Also, we are not with each other 24x7 either so the respect of space is essential and we have our own lives and we are there when a friend needs us."

Our friendship has lasted as we are not judgmental about things

Karan admires how much Asha has grown over the years. "More than as a friend, I think, she has evolved as we all do. I have seen so many changes in her. Like as compared to probably five years ago, she's a different human being today. Has it been for the good or the bad, I think only she can decide that. I feel, our friendship has lasted we are not judgmental about certain things. There might be things that she does that I might not agree with but I'm not gonna force my point of view on her. It's about accepting each other. In our industry, there's so much stress, at times we put up a facade, mask up or be a certain way in front of others, so when you find normal people I think that's what eventually Asha has become. Asha was always like this. There are some people who are very gullible in life and she is one of those, even today but the good thing now is that she can voice out her point of view a lot more and lot better than what she's used to. That's the change I seen change which is only for the better. I think her normalcy is what makes her such a good friend.

The actors agree that they might not have had fights but often Asha has been "the one to resolve Karan's fights with others". "In fact, he has ended up saying things to me for helping resolve. Usse kabhi kabhi yaad bhi nahi rehta ke usne mujhe kya kaha tha jab main ladai khatam karvane koshish kar rahi thi. He would say, 'I really said that'. We have never had issues with each other," says Asha.

You have to work on friendship just the way you work on any relationship

Karan adds, "In any relationship, there might be certain habits that the other person doesn't agree with. As we both matured, we realised what we want in our lives, including certain friends we want to keep in our lives. So you have to work on that friendship just the way you work on any relationship. Say I am going through something and I need a friend, I won't be shy and ask what are you doing? I would just pick up the phone and there I need to meet, please free hai toh milte hain. I think, kai log hame bulate nahi hai ya baat nahi karte hain kyunki we are both in our own worlds and if we really feel like meeting someone or going somewhere, we do. If not, we say we aren't available."

Asha agrees, "It is very unsaid but we understand that about each other. We don't have to explain to each other. We are similar too that's why there's more acceptance too. There is no pressure, mujhe sunayega nahi ke kyun nahi mili, ya wahan kyun nahi aai ya phone call ka jawab nahi diya etc. And when he needs me, I will leave everything and be there. It's the same with him too."