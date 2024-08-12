Here's what's hot: From pee-stained boxers to a dessert perfume scent

Would you wear pee-stained underwear?

Pee stained underwear, Jin from BTS

Willy Chavarria's pee-stained underwear

Willy Chavarria, the 2023 American Menswear Designer of the Year, has launched his first-ever boxers which are intentionally pee-stained, and also has sweat lines, and punctured with holes. Priced at approximately ₹29,000, this collection is called ‘Dirty Willy Underwear’ and is made in Peru with fine Pima cotton yarn and finished in New York by hand.

Jin of BTS becomes Gucci’s new ambassador

Jin, member of the k-pop band, BTS

Luxury fashion house Gucci has recently announced the addition of 31-year-old K-pop star Jin from BTS as its new ambassador. Jin, recently discharged from an 18-month service in South Korea’s military, is the latest addition to Gucci’s roster.

L’Occitane anti-frizz hair serum

L’Occitane anti-frizz hair serum

This anti-frizz hair serum from L’Occitane claims to address the problem of frizzy hair with ease. It is packed with five essential oils— angelica, ylang-ylang, sweet orange, and geranium and protects the hair against humidity, smoothens the look of split ends and gives the hair a sleek and silky finish. Apply the serum evenly over damp or dry hair and let it get absorbed. It also provides 24-hour frizz control and heat protection for healthy-looking hair.

Available at: in.loccitane.com

Price: ₹2,500

Plum BodyLovin’ Vanilla Caramello perfume

Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Caramello perfume

Love the sweet scent of vanilla mixed with caramel? The Vanilla Caramello perfume by Plum BodyLovin’ is a great choice when you wish to add a hint of luxury to your everyday routine. It features a fusion of vanilla, almond, pistachio, jasmine petals, salted caramel and sandalwood in the keynotes, which gives the overall aroma pure elegance. Spray onto neck & pulse points to achieve an everlasting scent of fresh dessert!

Available at: plumgoodness.com

Price: ₹899