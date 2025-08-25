How Chandigarh tricity’s silent saviours are giving stray dogs a second chance

They are not activists in uniforms or workers with official tags. They are simple architects, business owners, wealth managers, and philanthropists with extraordinary compassion. This International Dog Day, HT talks to some of such silent guardians, who spend a major chunk of their time feeding and tending to stray and injured animals, asking for nothing in return but a wagging tail. This International Dog Day, HT talks to silent guardians, who spend a major chunk of their time feeding and tending to stray and injured animals (Adobe Stock image for representational purpose only)

Meenakshi Malik runs an NGO, Rab De Jeev, in Mohali (HT City)

From feeding strays to building a lifeline

For Meenakshi Malik, what began as a simple act of kindness has now grown into a mission of compassion. “During the Covid lockdown, when the streets fell silent and shops remained shuttered, hundreds of stray dogs were left hungry. One evening, I ended up feeding nearly 200 starving animals. That moment became the turning point. Soon after, seeing injured dogs struggling on the roads, the need for a proper shelter became evident,” says the 50-year-old, who runs an NGO, Rab De Jeev, in Mohali. “Today, the shelter cares for 170 to 200 injured animals at any given time. Over the years, it has facilitated nearly 150 adoptions, treated and healed around 9,000 animals, and conducted close to 2,000 sterilisations to control the stray population in a humane way,” she adds. Alongside rescue and treatment, Malik has also filed 10 FIRs against cases of animal cruelty.

But sustaining such work comes at a steep cost. “The shelter runs without government aid and survives on minimal donations of ₹5,000– ₹7,000 a month, which is barely a fraction of its actual expenses that run up to ₹7 lakh. To bridge this gap, me and a close friend pool in our personal resources. My only wish is that people stop harming strays,” Malik says.

Yogita Kumari, an architect-turned-rescuer, who runs Tabassum Foundation (HT Photo)

A home of hope

Similar is the story of Yogita Kumari, an architect-turned-rescuer, who also started working on a large scale about five years ago.

“There was a time when I was fostering at least 13 animals at my home. And from there, the number only grew, encouraging us to create Tabassum Foundation, where we treat, rehabilitate, and vaccinate stray and injured dogs. We also organise visitor days, where dozens of people turn up to shower their love on our furry friends,” says the 29-year-old, who has optimally used her social media skills to garner 2.3 lakh followers on her Instagram handle.

“Content creation allows me to spend more time with animals and work for their cause,” she says, adding that she looks forward to building hydrotherapy pools for animals.

Late Vikas Luthra, founder of Furever Friends Foundation, with a rescued dog (HT Photo)

Keeping a vision alive

Founded in 2017 by the late Vikas Luthra, Furever Friends Foundation’s story began with a single act of compassion. In Mohali, Luthra came across a stray dog suffering from a severe maggot wound that had ravaged his face. With weeks of dedicated treatment, the dog, affectionately named Sherkhan, made a full recovery. That moment became a landmark, inspiring Luthra to dedicate his life to the cause of voiceless animals. “To date, we have carried out more than 10,000 rescues in coordination with local authorities. Alongside rescue operations, our NGO has facilitated over 3,000 adoptions, placing animals in safe, loving, and permanent homes,” says Hardeep from the foundation.

Hardeep, a member of foundation, with a dog (HT Photo)

“Sustaining such a large-scale operation relies heavily on the goodwill of animal lovers and kind-hearted donors. The government has also acknowledged our NGO’s efforts, granting it 80G certification that offers tax benefits to donors,” he adds. “We wish people would give the same love to Indian breeds as they do to pedigrees. Adoption, not shopping, should become the norm,” says a member of the team.

Rickey Dharmani, founder of The Bhau Project, with a rescued blind pup (HT Photo)

25 years of compassion

“My journey with dogs began with small acts of kindness — feeding and rescuing,” recalls Rickey Dharmani, a wealth manager and the founder of The Bhau Project. “Over time, I realised that there was a need for an organised initiative that could provide medical care, vaccinations, and facilitate adoptions, all free of cost,” he adds. As per Dharmani, unlike conventional shelters, his project focuses on on-the-spot treatment and outreach. “Currently, we operate two ambulances that respond to at least eight cases every day across Chandigarh tricity and nearby areas such as Ambala, Kalka, Pinjore, and Kharar. From medical care and vaccinations to transportation and adoption support, the team works to ensure every rescue adds to a growing circle of compassion,” he says.

On asking what he thinks of the recent Supreme Court orders on stray dogs, the 39-year-old opines, “We do recognise the fears many have because of dog bites, but the only way forward lies in a humane middle ground that ensures vaccination, sterilisation, and proper care for strays. We also need specific rules and regulations that fix responsibilities and accountabilities of everyone, especially the RWAs.”