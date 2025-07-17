HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2025

#Staged What: Dastangoi Festival | Dastan-e Rag Darbari Catch It Live on Friday, 18 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: What’s Under My Skin?

Where: Gallery A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), Rafi Marg

When: July 18 to 24

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft Azhar ki Mehfil

Where: The Terrace, Plot 1, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: July 18

Timings: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#StepUp

What: Jaya Jagadīśa Hare – Celebrating the Preserver

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Look Back in Wonder ft Sushma Seth & Sohaila Kapur

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: From Revolution to Evolution: A Journey Through 20th Century American Modern Dance ft Sharon Lowen

Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Nishant Suri Live

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: July 18

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia – New Delhi - Season ’25

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 18 & 19

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

