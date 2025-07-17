Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 10:11 pm IST

Friday, July 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival | Dastan-e Rag Darbari

Catch It Live on Friday, 18 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#ArtAttack

What: What’s Under My Skin? 

Where: Gallery A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), Rafi Marg

When: July 18 to 24

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft Azhar ki Mehfil

Where: The Terrace, Plot 1, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: July 18

Timings: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Jaya Jagadīśa Hare – Celebrating the Preserver

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Look Back in Wonder ft Sushma Seth & Sohaila Kapur  

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: From Revolution to Evolution: A Journey Through 20th Century American Modern Dance ft Sharon Lowen

Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Nishant Suri Live

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: July 18

 

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia – New Delhi - Season ’25 

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri  

When: July 18 & 19 

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

