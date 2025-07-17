HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2025
Friday, July 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Festival | Dastan-e Rag Darbari
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: What’s Under My Skin?
Where: Gallery A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), Rafi Marg
When: July 18 to 24
Timings: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft Azhar ki Mehfil
Where: The Terrace, Plot 1, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: July 18
Timings: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#StepUp
What: Jaya Jagadīśa Hare – Celebrating the Preserver
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Look Back in Wonder ft Sushma Seth & Sohaila Kapur
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: From Revolution to Evolution: A Journey Through 20th Century American Modern Dance ft Sharon Lowen
Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Nishant Suri Live
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: July 18
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia – New Delhi - Season ’25
Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 18 & 19
Timings: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)