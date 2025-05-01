Menu Explore
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
600+ flights delayed at Delhi’s IGI Airport; travellers frustrated as repair disruptions to continue till May 4

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2025 12:27 PM IST

With 600+ flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to weather and runway work, distressed flyers took to social media to slam poor planning and inconvenience

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi faced major disruptions on Tuesday, with over 600 flights delayed, including 198 arrivals and 443 departures, throwing travel plans into chaos. The delays were caused by a mix of unfavourable weather conditions and ongoing maintenance work on one of the airport’s key runways (10/28). This runway has been closed since April 8 for the upgrade of its Instrument Landing System (ILS), a move aimed at enhancing low-visibility operations.

Travellers endured hours-long delays to their scheduled flights.(Photos: Vipin Kumar/ HT( for representational purpose only))
Shifting wind patterns, particularly easterly winds forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from April 26 to May 4, have further hindered operations on the remaining runways. The unusual wind direction has significantly reduced the airport’s capacity to handle aircraft safely and efficiently. As a result, IGI has been struggling to maintain its usual flight schedule. Also, the repair work on runway 10/28 is set to impact capacity during peak travel periods.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has been issuing advisories, warning passengers about potential delays. Despite these warnings, passengers have expressed significant frustration, many taking to social media to share their grievances. “We understand there can be unavoidable situations like weather, but if a runway being shut for so long would cause such trouble, the airport authorities could have planned things better in advance,” one user wrote. Another traveller commented, “We had an emergency that we failed to make it to. There are also elderly people and young kids who travel. Short delays can be managed, but not hours-long wait times.”

