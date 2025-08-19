Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Darzi is an eight-month-old dwarf indie.

Darzi is an eight-month-old dwarf indie–golden retriever mix girl who is presently in Greater Noida. Playful, gentle, and very friendly, she gets along with humans and other dogs with equal ease. Her slightly bent front legs make her stand out, but they don’t affect her daily activities. She is full of energy and loves milk and bread. Vaccinated and dewormed, she is yet to be spayed. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8278864341

Brownie is a young female mountain dog.

Brownie is a young female mountain dog who was rescued from Nainital and brought to Delhi. She is super healthy, eats roti, milk and other soft foods, and is extremely playful. Brownie has been vaccinated and is on an urgent hunt for a loving forever home. She can be visited in Noida’s Sector 162. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9810165517

Nina is a 2.5-month-old female kitten.

Nina, a 2.5-month-old female kitten, was rescued after being found without her mother. Now living in foster care, she is growing into an active, healthy, and super friendly catto. Litter-trained and dewormed, she has received her first dose of Tricat and Anti-Rabies vaccination. She will need to be sterilised at the six months mark. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9899354872

Zoey is a 1.5-year-old indie girl.

Zoey is a 1.5-year-old indie girl who was rescued from a life of neglect. Despite all the hardships she has been through, her gentle spirit and affectionate nature have not faded. A no-fuss champ, she is healthy, vaccinated, and spayed. Playful yet calm, she adores being cuddled and is ready for a forever home where she can finally belong. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9953605759

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

