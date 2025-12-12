Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Albus is a nine-month-old indie boy, whose adoptive family gave up on him, But this champ remains a loving, spirited and affectionate boy who will thrive in an active household with enough space to run and play. He is house-trained and almost fully toilet-trained. A big boy with a goofy puppy brain, he loves human company, home-cooked food and even simple plastic bottle chew toys. All standard adoption formalities are mandatory. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9999329570.

Gud , a one-year-old indie, has a heart full of love and a personality that can brighten any home. Extremely affectionate and gentle, she adores humans and lives for cuddles, the kind of dog who happily melts into your arms and loves being close. Vaccinated, dewormed and spayed, Gud is a warm companion who brings comfort, joy and endless affection. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9205660220

Casper is a two-month-old indie girl with a spirit far braver than her tiny size. She has survived unimaginable cruelty after someone poured boiling water on her to drive her away, yet she continues to heal with grace and trust. This affectionate and incredibly gentle girl is well-behaved, sweet-natured and ready for a fresh start. She likes milk, bread and soft foods. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9205580949.

Chulbul Pandey is a two-month-old rockstar who is currently in Chandni Chowk. His mother is not in the picture, and he now needs a safe, caring home to grow up in. This cutie is litter-trained, active, playful and not at all fussy about food. He is not yet vaccinated, dewormed or sterilised. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8826779850.

