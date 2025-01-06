Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR’s cutest furry buddies are seeking forever homes

This week, nine doggos and a catto are looking for fur-ever home in Delhi-NCR. Bring them home to add some cheer to your hearts and homes. Adopt, don't shop for pets! These adorable furry pals are looking for forever homes. Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, at: htcity.pets@gmail.com

Eva is a 2-year-old female Labrador with a heart full of love! Rescued from a slum with a tumour that has since been treated, Eva is now healthy, vaccinated, and spayed. Though she may be a little anxious in new environments, she quickly settles with love and care and gets along beautifully with both humans and other pets. To adopt Eva, WhatsApp: +91-9958049694

Mishti, Chikki, Jalebi, Barfi, Kaju, and Ladoo are the Sweet Six! Rescued from a sewage drain, these barely 25-day-old pups — are looking for loving homes. Dewormed and full of potential, they deserve a life away from the filth they were rescued from. These loving pups are available to adopt together or separately. To adopt or foster, WhatsApp: +91-9891071081

Kismat is a 2-month-old female indie caramel beauty. Super friendly, great with humans and dogs, and healthy, she was abandoned after being separated from her mother. Despite her rough start, she’s an absolute sweetheart, dewormed, and with her vaccinations started. To adopt Kismat, WhatsApp: +91-8860316406

Pista is a 3.5-year-old affectionate female kitty who’s spayed and litter-trained. Full of personality, she loves bird-watching from the window and thrives in an indoor-only home. She prefers being the sole pet and is ready to bring joy and warmth to a loving family. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9871507227

Maria is a 2.5-year-old loving Indie-Pom mix who is all about her humans! Sadly abandoned by her previous family due to a dog fur allergy, this sweet girl has been waiting for over 1.5 years at the shelter to find her forever home. Vaccinated, dewormed, and spayed, Maria is leash-trained and absolutely loves her walks. She’s great with kids and thrives on being around people, ready to be the perfect companion and your new best friend. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9958049694

