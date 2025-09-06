Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
An evening of artistry and elegance: Ravissant launches new collection

BySanchita Kalra
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 12:22 pm IST

Recently, Ravissant, a bespoke silverware label unveiled its latest collection at an exclusive preview in the Capital

Nothing evokes elevated living quite like the timeless shimmer of silver. Recently, Ravissant, a bespoke silverware label unveiled its latest collection at an exclusive preview in the Capital, captivating an intimate gathering of collectors, friends, and family.

Driving forces behind the brand, Charu Chawla and Malini Chawla Saigal(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
The new line showcases exquisite silver-plated pieces accented with rich green jade and vibrant red aventurine, blending natural beauty with refined craftsmanship. Highlighting the event was the Egypt Collection, an inspired range of statement home décor accents, sophisticated barware, and utility sets.

“Each creation reflects Ravissant’s signature aesthetic, marrying tradition with contemporary design in a way that feels both nostalgic and modern,” said Charu Chawla, of the brand. To this, Malini Chawla Saigal, also added, “More than just accessories, these pieces invite conversation — each one a tribute to artistry and to the finer art of living well.”

