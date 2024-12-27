An ode to wildlife and conservation

Nature enthusiasts and photography aficionados gathered in the Capital recently for Feathers and Fur, an exhibition curated by Aekam that showcased the vitality of Nature through the lens. The event featured striking photographs of animals and birds, celebrating their roles as interconnected participants in a shared ecosystem. Aekam and Sachin Pilot

Amandeep Singh, Mukta and Sachin Pilot

Aekam shared, “I’ve always felt a deep connection with Nature. 95% of the profits from this event will go to wildlife conservation efforts, particularly in India. Through this celebration of diversity, I hope to highlight the urgency of protecting our ecosystems.” The showcase was inaugurated by politician Sachin Pilot.



