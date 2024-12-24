Art Diary: Chennai-based artist moulds the marble with flair, for a showcase in Delhi

Smooth curves in pink intertwine the three figures so seamlessly that the marble they are made out of, emotes a unified soul. “This sculpture titled Protected represents the deep bond between humans, which comes out of my sense of oneness of the universe,” says Narayan Lakshman, the artist who has crafted this work. It’s currently displayed in Delhi at the ongoing exhibition, The Forces of Imagination. Artist Narayan Lakshman's artwork, Protected is sculpted using pink makrana marble from Rajasthan.

“This is my first sculpture,” informs the Chennai-based artist, who is exhibiting his debute work alongside some of the aces in the realm of modern sculptural art form, such as Vibhor Sogani and Neeraj Gupta. “I, infact, worked closely with Gupta, to create this work,” shares Lakshman. But, he didn’t let his thoughts get coloured by his guide's palette, as can be seen in the former's treatment of the material — the pink makrana marble that's sourced from Rajasthan — which stands out even at such a nascent stage of Lakshman's experimentation with sculpture.

Eternal Present, an acrylic on canvas, painted by artist Narayan Lakshman (right) is also displayed at the exhibition.

It’s interesting to note how this artist blends the philosophy behind his paintings to suit a 3D medium. Pointing to the two canvases, which are also part of this show, Lakshman explains, “My paintings are inspired by Zen Buddhism... I started painting during the Covid lockdown, and now I take about 45 minutes to 10 days to complete a canvas. But, sculpture is a relatively new and challenging medium. It took me four months to complete my first work in this medium, including its conceptualisation and design. Now, I intend to pursue this medium relentlessly and obsessively.”

Catch It Live

What: The Forces of Imagination

Where: Visual Arts Gallery and Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

On till: December 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

