Badshah vs Gurugram Police: Cops insist having challaned singer's ‘convoy’, but he refutes

December 15, the date when singer Karan Aujla's concert was held in Gurugram, has turned baffling for almost everyone following the curious case of whether or not rapper Badshah has been challaned for his vehicle was spotted driving on the wrong-side of the road. In an interesting turn of events, even after Badshah's team issued a statement, the Gurugram Police continues to mantain that he was in the “convoy” that stands to be challaned for violation of traffic rules. Rapper Badshah says he was not in the Thar, which has been challaned by Gurugram Police for violation of traffic rules on December 15. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Badshah: Bhai, Thar toh hai bhi nahi mere pass!

Singer-rapper Badshah's team issued a statement on Tuesday night, rubbishing reports of violating traffic rules in Gurugram, when the singer was on his way to make an appearance at Karan Aujla's concert.

Taking to social media, Badshah denied the accusations in his Instagram Stories: Bhai, Thar toh hai bhi nai mere pass, na mai drive kar raha tha us din (Brother, I don’t own a Thar and I was not driving that day). I was being driven in a white Vellfire, and we always drive responsibly. Chahe gaadiyan chahe game (Be it cars or games).

The rapper posted his side of the story with the song, Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo, from the iconic film, Mera Naam Joker (1970). ]

Later, his team issued a detailed statement on the matter.

Gurugram Police: We have challaned his convoy

The Gurugram Police, however, maintains that they have challaned Badshah’s “convoy” for wrong-side and dangerous driving, on the same date ie December 16.

Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Gurugram, tells us, “The convoy had three cars including a Thar, a Scorpio and a Mercedes. We have sent a challan of ₹15,500 to the owner of Thar, since the RC of the vehicle since it didn’t have the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate either. The other two cars had temporary numbers and we are still in search of their owners, to challan their owner.”

When informed that Badshah has stated that he was in a white Toyota Vellfire on the day of the incident, Vij confirmed that Police has proof of the singer sitting in one of the cars that were part of convoy. “He was in one of the vehicles,” Vij adds.

When asked that Badshah's team is saying they are unable to reach out to Gurugram Police, Vij said, “I don't know where are they calling.”

