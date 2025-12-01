Book Review: Nikhil Kumar's The Architect's Dream is a patient reader's paradise

Have you ever wondered how the buildings we inhabit are curated with our presence and the house we live in has memories that can mirror the ghosts we carry? In The Architect's Dream, author Nikhil Kumar delivers a haunting, emotionally charged read that blurs the very boundaries between the real, the imagined, and the lost. Cover of the book, The Architect's Dream by Nikhil Kumar (Photo: Instagram/thebookshopinc)

The plot follows the tale of protagonist Vidhu Mirani — a renowned, award-winning architect — as he returns to India after four decades when the Prime Minister commissions him to design a grand public library in New Delhi. What begins as a high-profile creative assignment quickly morphs into a reckoning with the past overpowering the present.

There's something quite lullaby like when it comes to Nikhil's writing that draws you in very comfortably, despite the dull and macabre nature of themes that span the decaying old friendships, betrayals, and the damning weight of unmade choices. Despite its slow pace, The Architect’s Dream, at strategic turns, feels just the right amount of melodramatic, the kind you subtly expect from a thrilling read, whilst maintaining a quiet dignity through the rest of its reading time. It’s pacing — and the impatient reader may disagree here — comes out as its strongest suit, allowing the emotional tension to simmer, which makes the final reveal all the more delicious!

That being said, it’s important to point that patience is indeed a virtue for those reading this. Its interwoven layers and complex emotions, as well as the general wind of the book is capable of tiring some. But, if you are willing to lean into its complexity then the pay-off is immensely gratifying.

Quite a compelling read, this is one of those books that you pick up on a whim and put it down deeply while being pleasantly surprised. Beyond its pros and cons, it does leave one question unanswered: How haunted are we by the secrets of others? Well, this is exactly the kind of question that many grapple with, and also the one that’s necessary for a piece of good literature to leave a lasting imprint.

Title: The Architect's Dream

Author: Nikhil Kumar

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: ₹499