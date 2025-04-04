Book review: Tempest on River Silent is a coming-of-age tale in a coming-of-age nation spanning 50 years of Indianness

Many of us easily reach out for a can or glass of Coke, especially amid the scorch of the hot summer sun blazing down our backs. While the cold drink may seem commonplace to us, one may have heard a parent or grandparent speak fondly of the simpler time of campa cola — the off-brand cola-flavoured homegrown fizzy soda drink that was a norm, often still found in candy store that stock up Kismi toffees, Pass Pass mouth freshners, Swad toffees, or sugary sweet candy cigarettes we would pretend to smoke as kids. The cover of Tempest On River Silent by Sandeep Khanna

This nostalgic sweetness is rife in Tempest On River Silent, as author Sandeep Khanna navigates through five decades that defined India. The shift through a post-colonial nation of the 1970s to a global presence leading the world population of the 2010s is shown through the eyes of the narrator Sandy's insightful encapsulation of the protagonist Devavratt as they go from starry-eyed school boys to young collegians, and finally as professionals in London (UK).

The very concept of Indianness becomes pluralistic and liberal, often referred to with a hint of wistfulness — be it Indira Gandhi’s regime as Prime Minister or Sachin Tendulkar’s rising star as the GOAT of cricket.

Spanning five decades of socio-economic shifts, political upheavals, pop culture moments, and individualistic development across the tapestry of a country finding its footing is not an easy feat. But the grounded pop cultural references (remember Hum Paanch? Or the phenomenon of the Khans of Bollywood?) make this a good read for anyone wanting to acquaint themselves with the rich fabric of India.

Mitigating between the past and the present, a considerable section of the book is set in the affluent Lutyens' Area of Delhi. The landscapes of the city — far removed from the turmoil colouring its history, politics, and economics — tend to remain untouched in their ethos and appearance. This recalling also translates into the youngsters' college days at campus that will immediately propel you to the formidable Delhi University. The author's love for all that Delhi is easy to immerse in as it makes this personal into a universal experience.

The length of the book, at 637 pages, might not make it the easiest read. The author takes into account today’s waning attention spans and provides a thoughtful touch with a detailed list of characters at the end, lest you get lost.

Throughout the novel's ambitious scope, love and friendship play a vital role in understanding the fabric of a pluralistic identity. It’s not an easy airport read, but a contemplative, wide-angled lens into the soul of India — its growing pains, its triumphs, its contradictions. The narrative offers an empathetic eye as it delves into the juxtaposed coexistence of tradition and modernity within the nation.

Title: Tempest on River Silent: A Story of 50 Years of India

Author: Sandeep Khanna

Publisher: Niyogi Books

Price: ₹850

