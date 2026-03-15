Campus Calling: SRCC's Economics Summit is back in DU's North Campus for an enriching experience

One place where the young and accomplished personalities come together as eager minds to indulge in discourse is Shri Ram Economics Summit. In its 15th edition, this event touted as Asia’s largest summit at undergraduate level is all set to return to Delhi University (DU) campus on March 16 and 17. From Montek Singh Ahluwalia to Aman Gupta, industry experts from different walks of life will come together for Shri Ram Economics Summit 2026 at DU's SRCC.

The two-day event will bring together students, academicians, policymakers as well as industry leaders for discussions on contemporary economic and business issues. The summit will feature lectures, fireside chats, live interviews and panel discussions with distinguished speakers. The list of guests include Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, and CA Arpit Kumar Kabra, Central Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

While the sessions aim to provide insights into emerging economic trends, entrepreneurship, and evolving industry practices, the event will also host national-level competitions. The latter will span across data analysis, economics, business simulation, policymaking and consulting, to attract participation from leading institutions across the country.

This year’s summit is being organised in collaboration with partners Accenture, Microsoft, Gartner, PwC and Axis Bank, to strengthen the industry–academia interface and offer valuable real-world perspectives to the young minds. Thus the summit invites students, from institutions across the country, to engage in thought-provoking discussions and contribute to a meaningful exchange of ideas.

Catch It Live What: Shri Ram Economics Summit 2026

Where: Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, Maurice Nagar

When: March 16 & 17

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Entry: Free (For students only)

Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

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