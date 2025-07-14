Celebrating excellence: National IMA Awards honour India’s top doctors

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the world’s largest association of doctors with over 4 lakh members and 1,800 branches across the country, held its prestigious national award ceremony. The event was graced by Chief Guest Dr Jitendra Goyal, Union Minister of Science, and Guest of Honour Dr Anil Goyal, MLA from Delhi

Out of 175 eligible applications, five awards were presented in each category, recognising doctors for their exceptional contributions to healthcare and society.

Among the notable awardees was renowned dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, who received the IMA National Award for Best Doctor in Community Service.

She is the only recipient from Delhi in 2025 to be honoured with this award and currently practices at Max Hospital, Saket, while also running her own clinic in Defence Colony.

Another recipient was Dr Neharika Malhotra, a gynaecologist from Agra, who was presented the Dr Ketan Desai Award: Aaayo Gaon Chale, recognising her rural healthcare initiatives.

Awardees included doctors from across India, including Manipur, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, reflecting the nation’s diverse and dedicated medical community.

In a move reminiscent of the Padma Shri honours, the IMA has taken a selective, merit-based approach, ensuring only the most deserving doctors—those with genuine grassroots impact—are recognised. This year’s ceremony highlighted the spirit of service and excellence that defines the medical fraternity in India.