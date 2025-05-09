Celebrating friendship and resilience: Israel's 77th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi

The 77th Independence Day of Israel was marked with a vibrant celebration in the Capital, though the evening’s conversations were largely dominated by the ongoing Operation Sindoor and India’s commendable handling of the situation. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar(Photo: Sanchita Kalra/HT)

Addressing the gathering, Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, spoke with emotion and pride:

“Today we celebrate the 77th year of the miracle called the State of Israel. Why is Israel a miracle? Because, unlike any other nation, the Jewish people returned to their ancestral and indigenous homeland after over 100 generations of exile and reestablished our sovereign state. Israel is a miracle because it has survived countless attempts to eradicate it, generation after generation. Not only does Israel survive, it thrives — despite all security challenges, we have built a developed economy and a democratic, free society.”

He added, “Israel is a miracle because, despite the traumas we have endured — including the atrocious and devastating terrorist attack on October 7 — we are still one of the happiest nations in the world, ranked number eight in the World Happiness Report.”

Highlighting the bond between the two nations, Ambassador Azar said, “Israel and India share something profound: we sanctify life. No death toll will ever defeat us. We cherish life, we work hard to improve it, and we aim to make a difference in the world. Above all, we share a quest for peace.”

The chief guest of the evening, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reflected on the significance of the occasion:

“This is not merely a celebration, but an opportunity to remember the struggles, sacrifices, and unwavering resolve of the Jewish community. The relationship between India and Israel has stood the test of time. It is built on a foundation of mutual trust, shared democratic values, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.”

He also added, "The action taken by our armed forces two days ago under Operation Sindoor is a reflection of our policy against terrorism. India believes in unity in diversity and peaceful coexistence. We will take every possible step to ensure the safety of our citizens and to deliver justice to the victims."