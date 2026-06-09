Delhi meets and greets Aloka, the global peace ambassador dog

He started as a stray wandering near the Kolkata airport, but today, Aloka is an international symbol of mindfulness, a seasoned global traveller, and the world’s most famous four-legged peace ambassador. The rescue dog, a four-year-old Indian Pariah breed, can be easily recognised by the distinct and natural heart-shaped spot on his forehead. And ever since its official arrival in Delhi, after capturing hearts worldwide, his journey from being a nameless street pup to a global icon of kindness and non-violence is being cheered as nothing short of extraordinary. Aloka, a four-year-old Indian Pariah breed, was adopted by the monks from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Who is Aloka?

Aloka’s story began in 2022 during a massive 3,400-kilometer pilgrimage through India and Nepal led by Bhikkhu Pannakara, the leader of the delegation from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center. Just six days into their 112-day trek from Kolkata to Bodh Gaya, the stray pup decided to join the procession. While many local dogs followed the monks for a short distance, Aloka refused to turn back, walking side-by-side with them until the very end. Touched by his resilience and loyalty, Bhikkhu legally adopted the dog and brought him to the United States. Since then, Aloka’s gentle, calm, and patient nature has served them well as he trekked an astonishing 3,700 kilometers across more than ten American states, from Fort Worth, Texas, all the way to Washington DC, while also spreading messages of harmony through Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Doggo’s day out