Delhi University students have filmi fundas for their event announcements

For students of Delhi University, going from college to college to put up posters about an event being organised on campus is passe, and so are digital posters and e-vites. Reels have received an upgrade, with students investing all their thought and energy into viral videos — so much so that it’s almost an unsaid competition of which college’s pre-fest video trends the most or is the quirkiest. Members of Hindu College's dramsoc, Ibdita, created a short film depicting a swayamvar as the theme announcement for their fest.(Screenshot: Instagram)

For instance, a recent short film made by students of Hindu College’s dramatics society, Ibtida, follows a princess looking for her perfect bridegroom (themed after a Shahi Swayamvar), with the video introducing the theme of their fest, Medina, which is returning after five years. “The tagline of our fest is Davedari Pesh Ki Jaye; hence, the theme of our short film went well with it. We’ve crafted a theme-based video, inviting teams from across the college theatre circuit,” says president Rishabh Wadhwa, a final-year student of BCom (Hons).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Many others have found inspiration in Bollywood. Kirori Mal College’s E-Cell took to Shahrukh Khan for some Insta inspo to announce their E-Summit, recreating the iconic ‘Palat!’ scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Luv Raheja, a second-year student of BSc (Hons) Mathematics at KMC who came up with the idea, shares, “I really enjoy shooting and editing reels. When everyone was thinking about how best to announce our E-Summit, I thought, ‘Why not take to King Khan and create a reel to capture the interest of everyone on campus?’”

Treating their fest, Histrionica, as the jaadu ki jhappi that lifts spirits, from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Tamasha (2015), they are members of Shri Ram College of Commerce’s The Dramatics Society. “Such films have had a profound impact on our generation, and by calling back to them, people know exactly what to expect — a cool fest that will be relevant. Pop culture shapes our psyche, and our short is a testament to that,” says general secretary Raunak Chandra, second-year student of BCom (Hons).

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction