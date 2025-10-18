DelhiGlitterati: “Diwali parties are for good food and vibes,” says Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is candid about her one major regret this festive season: missing the Diwali bash hosted by her friend, designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Photo: Instagram)

“This year, I really wish I had attended Manish’s party in Mumbai, but I missed it,” she confessed, adding, “The decor was so extravagant and beautiful from all the pictures that I saw.”

However, based in the Capital, Sahni notes a subtle shift in how Diwali is being celebrated in the city. She says, “There are so many happening in Delhi, but honestly, everyone’s fed up. People all want to now spend quality time with friends and family, and have quiet, close-knit dinners.”

But, for Sahni, the main draw of the mega-parties remains good food and vibes. “Diwali is so big here! I only go for the food and vibes. The food by Marut Sikka every year is so good, and some of them have endless dessert counters.”

She and her husband [Bharat Sahni], however, skip the traditional card playing. “By the time people start that at parties in Delhi, it’s time for me to leave, as I find it very boring and don’t know how to play.”

She also revealed her family plans for the year, confirming she won’t be joining them Mumbai: “I’ll miss celebrating with my mom [Neetu Kapoor], brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, and baby Raha in Mumbai.”