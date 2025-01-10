Delhi's date with Indian classical music: Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shujaat Khan, Shubha Mudgal to perform live

Imagine the musical notes from Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia’s flute or Ustad Shujaat Khan’s sitar or Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt’s Mohan veena. The visual that conjures up is enough to entice aficionados of classical arts at Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav. Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Vidushi Shubha Mudgal, and Ustad Shujaat Khan are scheduled to perform at the festival this year.

Conceptualised on the guru-shishya tradition, this festival attempts to honour the saint musician, Tansen and musical gurus. “This year I will be accompanied by my disciples, two young musicians who are students of Vrindaban Gurukul Mumbai,” shares Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, who will perform on day one. The day will have Ustad Shujaat Khan's sitar recital, but will begin with a vocal recital by Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar. “I will sing some compositions on Lord Krishna, and a composition in raga Yaman, Adhar lagayi rus piyaai basuri bajaai,” says Dagar.

Grammy-award winner Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt will be joined by Rajasthani folk musicians during his recital.

Carrying the tradition forward, day two will see Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt spread the magic of his Mohan veena alongwith Pt Salil Bhatt on Satvik veena. “This is one of the biggest festival in Delhi where music lovers in huge numbers come to listen, and the auditorium always reverberates with their applause and appreciation, which we artistes look forward to,” says Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, adding, “I will begin the performance with a classical segment that will have veena recital accompanied by the tabla. The classical will blend with the folk as Rajasthani musicians will join us to sing. In addition, I will also play some compositions from my Grammy-award winning album, A Meeting by the River.”

The final day’s schedule has a Kathak recital by Uma Sharma and her disciples. And the finale will have yet another mesmerising vocal recital by Parveen Sultana, who recalls, “Once (when I had to perform at this festival) it was very cold due to the fog and I couldn’t get out of the hotel but the audience was waiting patiently for me. I will always remember that, these are true music lovers.”

Catch It Live

What: Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav 2025

Where: Sir Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road

When: January 10 to 12

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road on the Blue Line

