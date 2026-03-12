Devotion gets a nightlife remix in the city with bhajan clubbing

Tapping into this cultural shift, RAAS, in association with HT City, presents a wellness-led musical experience that blends traditional bhajans with orchestral soundscapes and techno-inspired beats. Designed as an immersive gathering, it brings together music, meditation and collective energy to encourage mindfulness, emotional balance and inner renewal.

Nightlife is constantly reinventing itself, and one emerging trend drawing younger audiences is bhajan clubbing — a format that blends devotional music with the energy of live music experiences. Instead of quiet, traditional settings, these gatherings use live orchestration, atmospheric lighting and modern rhythms to turn bhajans into immersive musical journeys that feel both spiritual and celebratory.

The concept is co-founded by Niharika Malhotra, whose work spans business, hospitality and creative collaborations. Associated with the Oasis Group, one of India’s largest ethanol suppliers, she has been involved in brand partnerships within the Indian Premier League ecosystem, working with teams such as Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, and has also helped shape hospitality ventures, including Oasis Mussoorie, a member of the Radisson Individuals network.

Her exposure to entertainment platforms, music-led projects and cultural collaborations inspired the idea behind this concept. “RAAS is my attempt to bring together two worlds I deeply believe in — the power of music and the power of faith. When people gather with open hearts, the energy becomes truly magical,” says Malhotra.

Joining her as co-founder is Shweta Rhea Chopra, a spiritual life coach, meditation guide and author who has spent over a decade helping individuals cultivate mindfulness, emotional awareness and inner balance. She is also the author of As If by Magic, a reflective book-cum-journal that encourages readers to explore self-awareness, gratitude and conscious living through simple daily practices.