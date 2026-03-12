Devotion gets a nightlife remix in the city with bhajan clubbing
Co-founders Niharika Malhotra and Shweta Rhea Chopra aim to unite music and spirituality at RAAS, set to take place during Navratri.
Nightlife is constantly reinventing itself, and one emerging trend drawing younger audiences is bhajan clubbing — a format that blends devotional music with the energy of live music experiences. Instead of quiet, traditional settings, these gatherings use live orchestration, atmospheric lighting and modern rhythms to turn bhajans into immersive musical journeys that feel both spiritual and celebratory.
Tapping into this cultural shift, RAAS, in association with HT City, presents a wellness-led musical experience that blends traditional bhajans with orchestral soundscapes and techno-inspired beats. Designed as an immersive gathering, it brings together music, meditation and collective energy to encourage mindfulness, emotional balance and inner renewal.
The concept is co-founded by Niharika Malhotra, whose work spans business, hospitality and creative collaborations. Associated with the Oasis Group, one of India’s largest ethanol suppliers, she has been involved in brand partnerships within the Indian Premier League ecosystem, working with teams such as Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, and has also helped shape hospitality ventures, including Oasis Mussoorie, a member of the Radisson Individuals network.
Her exposure to entertainment platforms, music-led projects and cultural collaborations inspired the idea behind this concept. “RAAS is my attempt to bring together two worlds I deeply believe in — the power of music and the power of faith. When people gather with open hearts, the energy becomes truly magical,” says Malhotra.
Joining her as co-founder is Shweta Rhea Chopra, a spiritual life coach, meditation guide and author who has spent over a decade helping individuals cultivate mindfulness, emotional awareness and inner balance. She is also the author of As If by Magic, a reflective book-cum-journal that encourages readers to explore self-awareness, gratitude and conscious living through simple daily practices.
Often describing herself as a “sacred gardener”, Chopra believes that everyone carries within them the seeds of happiness, faith and resilience. At RAAS, she will lead a guided meditation session designed to help audiences slow down, reconnect with themselves and enter the musical experience with a sense of calm and presence.
“The Universe doesn’t identify with our outer smile or sweet words. It has nothing to do with the wisdom we merely speak but do not apply. Living consciously in self-awareness and practising resilience is the most powerful takeaway from any spiritual journey,” she says.
This year, RAAS unfolds on the sacred 4th day of Navratri — a night meant for devotion, music and celebration. Live bhajans by Vijay Longani with his band, guided meditation by Shweta Rhea Chopra and a vibrant festive experience await.
*Partnered Content