Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Aug 31, 2024

Read and send wishes here for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Dear Soul Sis, I love you. Thankyou for being you. Thankyou for letting me be me. Regards, Ishh

Akshat, College Tu aata Nahin din ban jata Hai Kasam Se kahta hun jab Tum munh dikhata hai dil kharab ho jata hai… Bura mat man bhai To Hai Tu! Yours Xyz

Dear Dad, I may or may not say it to you but thank you for always being there for me. you are my backbone. I'm literally nothing without you, the position where I am standing today is just because of you. Your R

Dear Ved Bhaiya, I love how impromptu yet adorable our friendship is. Stay the same jolly person you are. I love you! Ishika

Dear Khushmeet, Thank you so much yaar assignment mere tu banati hai, bus yah nahin samajh aata ki assignment mere badhiya hote hain and brilliant student to ban jaati hai…??! Your Bro

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

