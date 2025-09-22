Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dear Sonu, You are my support system. You have always encouraged and motivated me to be my best self. Thanks for being there in my life. Happiest birthday Sonu (chudel aurat)... I love you. NM Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Uncle Raj, Apke jese pyare uncle naseeb walo ko milte hai. Mai to soch ri hu aese konse ache karm h mere jo aap jese uncle mil gai h. Uncle jb m meri marriage ho apni precious blessings dene jarur jarur aana. Apki blessings se meri marriage life or b jada bright ho jayegi. Apki Sbse Fvrt, Arya

Ghatiya, Chup chap Meri online activities pr b nazar rakhte ho na ki mai kya kya krti hu Din bhar. Whtsup pr kis se kya baat krti hu. Na-mardo wali harkate kb bnd kroge. Tumhari Dushman

Sarkar, M so blessed to have you in my life , thanks for tolerating all my tantrums and mood swings. Love you to the moon and back Tanmoy!! Yours, Moon

Hey Namasya, I miss you my dear amma, acha, Hari and ammumma. I have got the best parents and the most sweetest sister too...I still think about that time when I would look onto Hari when somebody tells me to do something in a hope that she would do it and she always did! Love you my dears... Yours Nandhu

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.