Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

To My Sister, You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. From KV Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hi, Na dil mein basakar bhulaya karte hain, Na hasakar rulaya karte hain, Kabhi mehsoos kar ke dekh lena, Hum jaise toh dil se rishte nibhaya karte hai. Vardaan

Dear You, Wo jo gujar gaya hei, Uske kuch nishan abhi baki hei. Muskra dena unhe dekh kar e dost, Kyonki unme kuch acha kahin baki hei. One cannot change the past. But one can always smile in the present kyonki jab hum muskrate hei tau sab acha acha hota hei. Wishing you lots of happiness and love in life. Tc. B

Dear UB, Distance may have conspired to keep us apart but when u luv someone nothing can keep you from wishing them. Happy b day to the luv of my life. I ve never loved the way I luv u nor can I luv any person than you. Hope I too get a share of celebrations. Yours CU

Dear Bhavya, I am so lucky that I have you because I have a person who has two roles in my life... You are my best friend and also my partner.... I love you and yes I am waiting for you birthday. Sak

Dear V, We have been through tough times.. . we have faced a lot but look we are here still together and happy as forever. Hmesha apne liye fight marni hai.. Bhale hi hmare saath m tasveere kaam ho par taqleef ke time tu hi yaad ata hai! Your Bestfriend, Sneh

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication.

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction