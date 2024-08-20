Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones
Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in a regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.
To My Sister, You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. From KV
Hi, Na dil mein basakar bhulaya karte hain, Na hasakar rulaya karte hain, Kabhi mehsoos kar ke dekh lena, Hum jaise toh dil se rishte nibhaya karte hai. Vardaan
Dear You, Wo jo gujar gaya hei, Uske kuch nishan abhi baki hei. Muskra dena unhe dekh kar e dost, Kyonki unme kuch acha kahin baki hei. One cannot change the past. But one can always smile in the present kyonki jab hum muskrate hei tau sab acha acha hota hei. Wishing you lots of happiness and love in life. Tc. B
Dear UB, Distance may have conspired to keep us apart but when u luv someone nothing can keep you from wishing them. Happy b day to the luv of my life. I ve never loved the way I luv u nor can I luv any person than you. Hope I too get a share of celebrations. Yours CU
Dear Bhavya, I am so lucky that I have you because I have a person who has two roles in my life... You are my best friend and also my partner.... I love you and yes I am waiting for you birthday. Sak
Dear V, We have been through tough times.. . we have faced a lot but look we are here still together and happy as forever. Hmesha apne liye fight marni hai.. Bhale hi hmare saath m tasveere kaam ho par taqleef ke time tu hi yaad ata hai! Your Bestfriend, Sneh
