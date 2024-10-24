Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dearie, Ye kaisa sansar hai, ye kaise bukhar hai, hum aapke ho gaye

Dear AA batteries, Office doesn't seem complete without you anymore. You guys are awesome, not just at the job that you do, but also at being friends. Those who say 'people at work are just colleagues', they surely never met the two of you. Love, M

Late Lateef, Thoda jaldi utha karo, logo ki time ki value karo, aisa nahi ki sab tumhre hisab se chlenge. meri train chut rahi thi, aur mai sirf tumhra intezar kar rahi thi. Bye, Huh

Mama, Happy Birthday, Your plate of chocolate cake is waiting at home, along with your beautiful daughters. Dad is also making some biryani, just come back soon from your work trip! All the love in the world, Muah! Beti 2

ZQ, We would have the most fun this diwali, please keep your fancy cards ready, there's nothing better than some cards and some coke. From 38

Dear Readers, I want to clear IELTS exam. Please pray for me... Chahat

To LBC, There is nothing like Ghost ...but when she ROFL dar lagta hai. All have pretty face to embrace...but can't dare to say Chudail is bestie. I wait online ....then realize Chudail comes night only. I am duffer Pipal tree for hanging Chudail to feel self and happy. Chudail sucks Tillu blood by saying you are not in my heart but you are my heart. I want to do leapfrog Wish ......accept karle Chudail. From TBC

Dear Al, Thank you for being a lovely person. You supported me and guided me in the office when I was just a rookie, I'll always be grateful for that. May you continue to slay (like that hot sauce on your table). From SK

My Khoobsurat Pari, Can't wait to have a beer with you on Diwali. Love, Choti G

Dear Papaji, You're the master of love, laughter and lecturing… Happy Birthday! May your day be as amazing as you are. Your Bagad Billa

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication.

