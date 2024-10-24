Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 24, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's most popular column, Dil Se.

Dearie, Ye kaisa sansar hai, ye kaise bukhar hai, hum aapke ho gaye
kyonki ayi apki pukar hai. Your Roly Poly

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear AA batteries, Office doesn't seem complete without you anymore. You guys are awesome, not just at the job that you do, but also at being friends. Those who say 'people at work are just colleagues', they surely never met the two of you. Love, M

Late Lateef, Thoda jaldi utha karo, logo ki time ki value karo, aisa nahi ki sab tumhre hisab se chlenge. meri train chut rahi thi, aur mai sirf tumhra intezar kar rahi thi. Bye, Huh

Mama, Happy Birthday, Your plate of chocolate cake is waiting at home, along with your beautiful daughters. Dad is also making some biryani, just come back soon from your work trip! All the love in the world, Muah! Beti 2

ZQ, We would have the most fun this diwali, please keep your fancy cards ready, there's nothing better than some cards and some coke. From 38

Dear Readers, I want to clear IELTS exam. Please pray for me... Chahat

To LBC, There is nothing like Ghost ...but when she ROFL dar lagta hai. All have pretty face to embrace...but can't dare to say Chudail is bestie. I wait online ....then realize Chudail comes night only. I am duffer Pipal tree for hanging Chudail to feel self and happy. Chudail sucks Tillu blood by saying you are not in my heart but you are my heart. I want to do leapfrog Wish ......accept karle Chudail. From TBC

Dear Al, Thank you for being a lovely person. You supported me and guided me in the office when I was just a rookie, I'll always be grateful for that. May you continue to slay (like that hot sauce on your table). From SK

My Khoobsurat Pari, Can't wait to have a beer with you on Diwali. Love, Choti G

Dear Papaji, You're the master of love, laughter and lecturing… Happy Birthday! May your day be as amazing as you are. Your Bagad Billa

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //