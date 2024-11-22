Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dadiji, Janamdin mubarak ho. Aaj hum khaayenge dhokle, samose and pineapple cake! Poti Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Heena, Neena and Kareena, You helped me learn the noble gases in the periodic table. Hope to ignite our chemistry soon! Silica

Dearest Heer, You are the best thing that has happened to me after 4 long years. I have made kheer to celebrate...... Your Enchanted Ranjha

Office Madam, Mere paise jaldi do. Roz 3 ghante ka travel hai and ab uska kharcha bhoj ban gaya hai. Pareshan Worker

To The One, You always say I don’t care... Zindagi mein aise modh aayenge, jisme tumhe care karna padhega, varna mushkil me padh jaaogi... From, Sincere Advisor

Dearest M, You look prettiest in red! Congratulations on your first wedding anniversary. Have a bash in the islands. I’m just another colleague. Also M

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

