Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through one of HT City's most popular columns, Dil Se.

Dadiji, Janamdin mubarak ho. Aaj hum khaayenge dhokle, samose and pineapple cake! Poti

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Heena, Neena and Kareena, You helped me learn the noble gases in the periodic table. Hope to ignite our chemistry soon! Silica

Dearest Heer, You are the best thing that has happened to me after 4 long years. I have made kheer to celebrate...... Your Enchanted Ranjha

Office Madam, Mere paise jaldi do. Roz 3 ghante ka travel hai and ab uska kharcha bhoj ban gaya hai. Pareshan Worker

To The One, You always say I don’t care... Zindagi mein aise modh aayenge, jisme tumhe care karna padhega, varna mushkil me padh jaaogi... From, Sincere Advisor

Dearest M, You look prettiest in red! Congratulations on your first wedding anniversary. Have a bash in the islands. I’m just another colleague. Also M

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On