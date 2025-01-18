Menu Explore
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2025 05:06 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through one of HT City's most popular columns, Dil Se.

Dear Yamini, Kissi se dil lag jaane ko mohabbat nahi kehte, jiske bina dil na lage usse mohabbat kehte hai... Yours Karan

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hey Nidhi, In a world overflowing with choices, distinguishing between needs and wants is key to maintaining stability. While we both play a role in shaping our life, understanding the difference is crucial for conscious living where our goals build a long-term relationship. Essence is what we need and what we want. Lets be practical and mindful of what we do and how we go about it. I dont want to fight with you so sharing my thoughts here. Your Bud

Hi Re, There’s no way we will forget you.... This msg is proof. You’ll always be here in our hearts and your memories will continue to bring a smile to us because that’s the person you are! Stay well and remain in touch, always!! He

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

