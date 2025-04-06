Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Rhea, From school benches to soul talks at 2 AM, you’ve been my rock through it all. On this friendship anniversary, I just want to say — life wouldn’t be half as fun without you. Here’s to more laughter, late-night chats, and being weird together forever. Love you always, Tanya Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

Rahul, Every day with you feels like a beautiful chapter in a story I never want to end. Thank you for being my safe space, my partner, and my biggest cheerleader. Happy anniversary, my love.

Dear Papa, You’ve always been my silent strength and the kindest heart I know. On your birthday, I just want to thank you — for the love, the lessons, and the laughs. You are my hero, Rohit.

My Sweet Aisha, From the first coffee to a hundred sunsets together, every moment with you has been magic. Thank you for choosing me, every day. Happy anniversary, my heart. Let’s keep building this beautiful life together. Arjun

Hey Sam, Miles apart but always close in heart. Even though we’re not together today, my love for you only grows stronger with time. Counting the days till I can hug you again. Until then, I’m sending all my love, Nikki

Dear Myra, Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of my life. You are kind, fierce, and wonderfully unique — never stop being you. On your graduation day, know that your mom is your biggest fan. With all the love in the world, Maa

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication.

