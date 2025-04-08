Dilli ka ladka Akhil Sachdeva bonds with Delhi University students at SGGSCC cultural fest in Pitampura

Singer Akhil Sachdeva struck an electrifying chord that left the crowd at Shri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce’s (SGGSCC) Pitampura campus into a pulsating sea of sound. Along with a brand new track, Akhil Sachdeva also performed many of his popular chartbusters.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Around 5,000 students from across Delhi University were swept up in the singer’s heartfelt vocals as he performed at the college’s annual cultural fest, Eminence.

Surprise, Dilli!

Akhil, known for soul-stirrers like Humsafar, Channa Ve, and Saanware, also had a little surprise up his sleeve. Mid-gig, he announced that he perform his new track Tu Chand Hai live, for the first time ever.

“Aap sab Dilli ke students ho, aur main aapka Dilli ka hi ladka hoon. ‘I’m all because of you,’ toh sab bolte hain, but main sach mein sirf aap sabke pyaar ki wajah se hoon,” he said, as the crowd broke into roaring applause.

“For him to debut his new song with us made us feel so special. His concert today will forever be etched in our memories, whenever we hear this song,” gushed Gurleen, a second-year SGGSCC student.

Raw vocals, all vibes

When it came to his soulful numbers, Akhil ditched the instruments, turned the whole place into a massive jam session. “Music is all about love, and now I want to share some with you,” he said, urging the audience to join in as he sang. Turns out, the stage couldn’t quite contain all that love. the singer hopped off — not once, but twice. This first time, he made a beeline for the faculty, pausing for a few selfies. Next, he made his way to the student stands, much to the crowd’s delight.

“It didn’t feel like a concert but as if we were all part of the performance,” said Aditi Kumar, a final-year student from Gargi College.

-Written by Tanvi Consul

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction