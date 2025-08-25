JDMC lady guard goes viral for dancing on Madhuri Dixit's Aaja Nachle, here's what the college principal, students said

A promotional event at Delhi University's (DU) Janki Devi Memorial College (JDMC) turned the campus into a dance reality show! And the star wasn't a celebrity or a college student, but the security lady aka guard aunty. Identified as Savita, slayed on the stage dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Aaja Nachle from the 2007 movie of the same name. The lady guard from JDMC has become a viral sensation among DU students for her dance moves (Photos: Instagram)

The video, shared on Instagram by a student going by the username @aashkadelicc, shows Savita standing in the middle of a cheering crowd, gracefully matching steps to the chartbuster, amid much applause. The video was shared with the caption: "Aunty ate and left no crumbss💅🏻💫". The text on the video reads, "when your college guard aunty slays more 💅🏻".

Savita has gone viral on Instagram! The Reel has amassed over 217K views, 143 comments, and 54 reposts, and several snips and pictures from the power-packed performance have also surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

What the college authorities say

Dinesh Kataria, assistant professor at JDMC, shares, "She is our guard lady. We always have a performance by her on most of occasion."

Speaking to us exclusively, JDMC Principal Swati Pal shared, "This was a few days ago in college when a Company did a little promotional event for students in college with prizes. And Savita also participated!"

Adding how the college creates a safe, inclusive environment marked by encouragement across the board, Pal added: “This is all about the inclusion we have at JDMC. All of our staff is celebrated and becomes a part of the family. Savita lost her husband very young, but she has found a family for herself here. The students don’t discriminate — they celebrate her talent. She is a star attraction for them.”

The principal added that Savita is often requested to dance at the behest of students who love recording her for their social media pages. In fact, at a college farewell, her performance was received with such gusto and love that she performed an encore!

Who is the viral JDMC dancing guard?

Savita, who is in her late 30s, has been working at JDMC for upwards of a decade now. She was a widowed at a young age, and never remarried. Supporting her child through this job, Savita has become a beloved figure on campus. Students treat her like family, often chatting with her, making Reels, requesting her to perform at farewells and other college functions, and even sharing meals together.

Social media stans the JDMC baddie

The video sparked a flood of comments with students stanning her iconic moves. "Born to be dancer, forced to be guard aunty 🥺❤️🤌," wrote one student. Another commented, "JDMC baddieeeee🧿 Aunty is really an example for girls like us that no matter what happens in life, life should not stop."

Another student called her "jdmc ki dabang aunty🔥🔥". One wrote, "She is such a baddie. Aunty ji got moves fr 😭💅"

What Savita has done is prove that she is a baddie — uniform or not!

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction