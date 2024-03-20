DU students DM celebs: We are here, let the fest begin!

Are you still sliding into the DMs of your celebrity crush to confess your undying love for them? How passé! Students of Delhi are nowadays DMing their fave celebs for effective communication, ie to let the artistes know that they are waiting for them to take to stage soon! Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan performed at DTU and IGDTUW, respectively.(Photos: Manoj Verma and Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Does it work? Apparently, it does, considering the case of Mansha, a second-year student of BTech (Computer Engineering) at NSUT. She had sent rapper King a DM asking him to take the stage latest by 7.30pm since she only had permission to stay till 8.30pm during the fest, Moksha Innovision 2024. Lo and behold, the singer began his act at 6.30pm and wound it up by 8pm. “Sab mere DM ka kamal hai,” she gushes, adding, “I only had permission to stay in college until 8.30pm because my parents can be very strict and know how rowdy fests can be. So I just DMed him (King) on the off chance that he might see my message and come on time. And it worked! I never got a reply from him but I will always manifest early performances from now on (laughs).”

Students have been sending direct messages on Insta to celebrities, before the artistes take to stage at college fests.

For others attendees, it’s also about letting the celebs know that they’re already waiting for them. “I always send DMs, especially to comedians because they are always backstage. But they keep waiting for the crowd to get hyped enough. What’s the point? Wo ayenge, hum ho jayenge! Toh bas, I always message. Like when stand-up comic Aashish Solanki performed at DTU and Sejal Bhat performed at LSR, I sent them DMs saying hum sab aa gaye hain, shuru kar do,” confesses Prashant Verma, a final-year student of BA (Voc) in Tourism Management at College of Vocational Studies (CVS).

There are also others who want to be noticed by the star performer in advance, so they keep a lookout for the artiste and their DMs. Priya Soni, a first-year student of BTech (IT) at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), held a poster with her favourite lyrics of Shaan’s songs written at the college fest and wished that her singing idol would catch a glimpse of her labour of love. She thus decided to send him a special message on Insta, and guess what? It worked! “So many of my friends and I were holding posters... We weren’t sure if he would see us for certain but felt that if we DM him, he might see the message and call us onstage with them. And he actually saw us with the posters and called us near the stage, too. I couldn’t believe it! Now I’m hoping that next time he calls us onstage for a selfie (smiles).”

