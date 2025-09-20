Edit Profile
    DUSU Elections 2025: ABVP dominates Delhi University Students' Union polls by winning 3 seats against NSUI's 1 win

    The DUSU election results on Friday showed that ABVP bagged the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary whereas NSUI secured the vice-president seat.

    Published on: Sep 20, 2025 10:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The Delhi University Students’ Union election results were announced on Friday, with the ABVP dominating the polls by securing the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while the NSUI candidate won the vice-president’s seat.

    Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s Aryan Maan will be the new president of DUSU. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/ HT)
    DUSU 2025 Results:

    President: Aryan Maan (ABVP)

    Vice President: Rahul Jhansla (NSUI)

    Secretary: Kunal Chaudhary (ABVP)

    Joint Secretary: Deepika Jha (ABVP)

    Almost 40% students turned up to vote for DUSU 2025. (Photo: ANI)
    On the vote-theft issue, he told PTI before the result announcement: “Yes, we had raised this issue in front of everyone. As far as the counting is concerned, we will accept the results. But if irregularities are proven, we are also prepared to take the matter to High Court and we do not have any hope from DU authorities.” Ronak Khatri, DUSU President (2024-2025)
    Campaigning and polling on campus was conducted amid heightened security. (Photos: PTI and ANI)
    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

