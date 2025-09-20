DUSU Elections 2025: ABVP dominates Delhi University Students' Union polls by winning 3 seats against NSUI's 1 win

The Delhi University Students’ Union election results were announced on Friday, with the ABVP dominating the polls by securing the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while the NSUI candidate won the vice-president’s seat.
DUSU 2025 Results:
President: Aryan Maan (ABVP)
Vice President: Rahul Jhansla (NSUI)
Secretary: Kunal Chaudhary (ABVP)
Joint Secretary: Deepika Jha (ABVP)
On the vote-theft issue, he told PTI before the result announcement: “Yes, we had raised this issue in front of everyone. As far as the counting is concerned, we will accept the results. But if irregularities are proven, we are also prepared to take the matter to High Court and we do not have any hope from DU authorities.”
Ronak Khatri, DUSU President (2024-2025)